Former city mayor wants a 'pause' on declared offshore wind farm zone

A former Warrnambool mayor is leading the push to "pause" progress on a recently declared offshore wind farm zone off the south-west coast.
Mike Neoh has written to Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen and Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek on behalf of the Steering Committee for No Offshore Wind Farm Zone - Warrnambool and District.
He's requested a "pause" on phase two of the Offshore Renewable Energy Process for a declared offshore wind zone in the Southern Ocean, located off the coast of Moyne Shire and Warrnambool, which was announced on March 6.
"Please note, our steering committee and network of supporters are not against renewable energy in the right locations," he wrote.
"We note the following key factors were listed for site selection (including) strong, consistent winds; proximity to areas of high electricity demand including the Portland Aluminium Smelter; proximity to existing connections to the grid; and ageing coal-fired power stations in the region planning to shut down in future years.
"...(but) we respectfully ask the ministers to pause the current process in relation to the declared zone off Warrnambool and Moyne and that a full environment impact assessment of the appropriateness of the entire 'declared zone' be undertaken before any further action is taken."
Among concerns listed in the letter were the potential impact it could have on endangered species including Southern Right Whales, the cultural link between First Nations people and the whales' birthing site and the impact it could have on fishing activities.
"There is a significant cultural link between the First Nations people and the Southern Right Whales and their birthing site (Logan's Beach) known as 'Koontapool Yakeen/Southern Right Whale Dreaming," he wrote.
"There are (also) likely to be significant exclusion zones for recreation and commercial users during surveying, construction, operations and ongoing maintenance phases (and the) temporary or permanent displacement of Southern Right Whales will have a significant economic impact."
Mr Neoh had last month urged Warrnambool City Council to step up.
"The council needs to push back very, very hard because Port Fairy and Warrnambool have a unique tourism sector," he said.
"Now's the time. Once it's in place and you've got proposals it's going to be too late."
It comes as Moyne Shire Council surveys its residents in preparation to write its own letter to minister Bowen outlining its position on the declared offshore wind zone.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.