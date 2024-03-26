The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Community to power shire's response to controversial wind zone declaration

JG
By Jessica Greenan
March 26 2024 - 4:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moyne Shire councillor Daniel Meade is encouraging residents to come to their own conclusions on the declared offshore wind zone but says he's disappointed at the lack of consultation.
Moyne Shire councillor Daniel Meade is encouraging residents to come to their own conclusions on the declared offshore wind zone but says he's disappointed at the lack of consultation.

A recent declaration of an offshore wind zone off the south-west coast caught Moyne Shire councillors off-guard but they say it's the community which will decide what they do about it.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.