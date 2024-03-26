Community to power shire's response to controversial wind zone declaration

A recent declaration of an offshore wind zone off the south-west coast caught Moyne Shire councillors off-guard but they say it's the community which will decide what they do about it.
It'll be up to residents to determine what is written in the organisation's letter to Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen and Minister for Climate Action, Energy and Resources Lily D'Ambrosio.
The document would outline the council's official position in relation to a declared offshore wind zone in the Southern Ocean, located off the coast of the shire and Warrnambool, which was announced on March 6.
It comes after councillors voted at its monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 to survey residents' views on the subject for a period of two weeks.
Councillor Daniel Meade said the federal government's decision was made "without a lot of warning and no consultation" but encouraged residents to submit their own views.
"As a council we have been quite open in wanting to have earlier and more consultation from state and federal governments regarding renewable energy, unfortunately again on this occasion that failed to occur," he said.
"That is disappointing."
Council documents showed then-mayor Karen Foster in August 2023 wrote to Mr Bowen outlining the organisation's concerns about the zone after "consultation activities".
At Tuesday's monthly meeting, Cr Foster encouraged residents to do their research.
"When this was first announced I certainly had an immediate personal reaction to this but having taken the time to read more broadly, I have a different view," she said.
"This is something that our community expects us to take a leadership role on."
Residents can have their say on the council's 'Engage' web page or call the organisation.
The report will be presented at the council's April meeting.
While Warrnambool-based MP Jacinta Ermacora has thrown her support behind the declaration, others including a former south-west mayor have spoken out about the decision.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.