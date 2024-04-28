Ninety per cent say they want declared zone to be gone with the wind

Ninety per cent of surveyed Moyne Shire residents oppose the recently declared Southern Ocean Offshore Wind Zone.
About 242 people submitted a response to the council's engagement survey, which would be used to inform the organisation's official position on the declaration.
That would be communicated in a letter to Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen and Minister for Climate Action Lily D'Ambrosio.
Of the responses received, about 90 per cent said they were not in favour of the zone located off the coast of Moyne and Warrnambool municipalities due to concerns about landscape, view-shed and impact on the environment including on marine life and whale migration.
At the time, councillor Daniel Meade said the federal government's decision was made "without a lot of warning and no consultation" but encouraged residents to submit their own views.
"As a council we have been quite open in wanting to have earlier and more consultation from state and federal governments regarding renewable energy, unfortunately again on this occasion that failed to occur," he said.
"That is disappointing."
The council will now likely focus on advocating residents' concerns and push for engagement during the feasibility and licencing stages for the zone.
It would seek firm commitments for community investment, including for local employment, funding programs for coastal environmental sustainability, investment in community infrastructure, discounted power rates for residents, initiatives and offsets responding to the climate emergency and initiatives to boost the local economy.
