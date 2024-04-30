'Completely different' team to drive standards, says title-winning coach

South West Victoria Football Association reigning premier Warrnambool Rangers will have a new-look this season as it adjusts to a swag of roster changes.
The 2023 division one men's title winners, to be coached again by Elijah Macchia who enters his second season at the helm, tackle Corangamite Lions in a highly-anticipated season opener on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at Jones Oval.
The Rangers have lost several premiership players in Jonas Welsh, best and fairest winner Harry Bermingham, Connor Bellman, Elijah O'Grady while Clinton De Martin may not play division one.
But Macchia said the Rangers had steadily prepared all pre-season and had no intention of falling away with a stream of youth and new recruits to fill the void.
"We've been preparing for a long time, so it's good that it's finally come around. It's the first year I've managed to get in a full pre-season which was nice because I was able to really plan it," he said.
"The focus has been rebuilding on some of the players that we've lost, we did lose a core group of lads which were crucial to our success.
"One of the younger boys who was playing under 17s and seniors last year, Toby McDonald-Harry, he'll come into the squad as a full-time player. He'll fill one of those attacking roles we've lost.
"And a few boys who didn't play last year might come back and then a few ex-pats, a few Irish, English boys have jumped on board after moving to the area and got in contact with us."
Macchia said the style of football his side would play had altered because of some roster changes but still expected the likes of 2023 premiership players George Paspaliaris and captain Scott Twycross to lead from the front.
"We've gone like-for-like but the way we're going to be playing our football will be completely different this year," he said.
"Last year it was a young team, a quite, humble team but this year we've got in some real senior lads and they bring a bit more knowledge and drive to those younger players which is really positive.
"It's been a big pre-season, something like seven practice matches just to build that chemistry. There's been changes all across the board."
In other division one men's matches to kick off the season this weekend, Stawell Pioneers host Horsham Falcons, Port Fairy Plovers welcome Portland Panthers, while Warrnambool Wolves have the bye.
