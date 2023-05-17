Elijah Macchia understands the art of coaching isn't always perfect but is always looking for ways to freshen things up and improve his side.
The new Warrnambool Rangers mentor is only weeks into his new position at the South West Victoria Football Association club where he has taken on the men's senior coaching gig but is enjoying the challenge and the ups and downs that come with it.
After three rounds, the Rangers have lost 3-1 to local rivals Warrnambool Wolves before bouncing back with a thumping win against 5-1 against Portland Panthers.
"It's been an enjoyable start, the lads have really welcomed me in which is great," he told The Standard ahead of a crunch division one clash against Stawell on Sunday.
"I've tried to bring new ideas. I've learnt a lot over the years and trying different things to what they've done before but some of the boys have already played at quite a high level.
"I don't think I'm doing anything out of the ordinary, or groundbreaking but it's been enjoyable."
Fresh off a bye and with a 1-1 record leading into the Stawell clash, the Rangers mentor - who has senior coaching experience in Melbourne and Horsham - says the boys are up for the challenge.
I'm probably still finding out the strengths and weaknesses of the team in a way.- Elijah Macchia
"Honestly it would have been much better if we had a game last weekend," he said.
"I don't think we needed a break, the momentum was gearing up. I'm not phased by it, it is what it is.
"I'm probably still finding out the strengths and weaknesses of the team in a way.
"But we feel comfortable and confident coming up against Stawell. Two of the boys there played in my team that I coached to a premiership and championship.
"The centre-back was our captain in Horsham and I was really close to him and their midfielder was also a centre-back so I do know about them a bit.
"I'm excited to play them. My brother also played a season with them."
Macchia, who moved to the region this year, said there was a lot of talent within the club but was still learning a lot.
"I don't know everyone incredibly well so for me I'm still learning a lot personally about the team, their personalities and what gets them going as a player and what hinders them as well," he said.
"There's a lot of good players. Kane Ackerley has been quite good so far, he's been around here forever and been one of our best.
"Toby McDonald is another who has been really good, just a kid. He had a debut against Portland, got an assist and scored in his first senior match ever which is really big. It's exciting."
