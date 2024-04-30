'Given us the grandstand': Can local champ defy history in handicap feature

GROUP 1 winner Tuvalu will create a weight carrying record if the Warrnambool trained galloper wins Wednesday's $200,000 Midfield Group Wangoom Handicap.
Tuvalu, who will be ridden by underrated jockey Fred Kersley, is handicapped to lump 61.5 kg - four-and-a-half kilograms more than his nearest rival in the feature sprint on day two of the three-day carnival.
No horse has carried that weight to win the Wangoom in nearly 100 years.
Astute Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith is mindful of the huge task that confronts Tuvalu when he resumes in the 1200-metre contest.
"They have given us the grandstand in the Wangoom but I understand why the handicapper has give up the huge impost," Smith told The Standard.
"The weight scale is a lot different now because the minimum is higher but it's still a very big weight. Tuvalu is the class runner of the field.
"His form in group races is excellent. He drops a lot in class here. I knew when I entered him he would get a bit of weight. Tuvalu is in great order going into the Wangoom. He should be finishing the race off strongly."
Smith revealed he was considering having a first-up tilt in the $1million Goodwood Handicap at Morphettville on May 11.
"I was thinking of going over to the Goodwood with Tuvalu but I had second thoughts," he said. "I thought it was a lot easier to run in the Wangoom.
"Tuvalu had a couple of minor issues after running in the Railway Stakes in Perth at his last run and I'm just wanting to make sure he's over them. I just have to take Tuvalu out the front gate and we're there.
"Tuvalu will have a short break after the Wangoom and I think we'll look at some nice black type races over the Melbourne spring carnival with him."
Bookies are betting $10 about Tuvalu's chances of winning the Wangoom first-up.
