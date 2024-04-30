The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Given us the grandstand': Can local champ defy history in handicap feature

By Tim Auld
May 1 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lindsey Smith, pictured at Warrnambool, is confident in the chances of Tuvalu. File picture
Lindsey Smith, pictured at Warrnambool, is confident in the chances of Tuvalu. File picture

GROUP 1 winner Tuvalu will create a weight carrying record if the Warrnambool trained galloper wins Wednesday's $200,000 Midfield Group Wangoom Handicap.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.