Astute trainer's triple treat to ring in the new year

ASTUTE Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith took the training honours, winning three of the seven races at Terang on New Year's Day.
Smart sprinter Hooah Havana won the time-honoured Peter Blank Sprint while stablemates Dalton Dancer and Bounty Bay were successful in maiden races on Monday, January 1.
Jockey Lachlan King had the winning rides on Dalton Dancer and Bounty Bay.
Warrnambool hoop Tom Madden was in the saddle for Hooah Havana's victory.
Smith said the three winners were a great way for the stable to start 2024.
"We were quietly confident we might have a good day and it proved right," he told The Standard.
"It's a great way to start the new year. Hooah Havana had trialled up well for the Blank Sprint.
"He's got good first-up form and on his track-work we gave him a good chance. We'll just take him quietly through his grades.
"I thought Tom's ride on Hooah Havana was very good. He just allowed a few horses to kick up in front of him before making his run. Hooah Havana went to the line strongly."
Smith said Dalton Dancer and Bounty Bay were new additions to his stable.
"We haven't had Dalton Dancer or Bounty Bay for very long," he said.
"Both horses came to our stable from Nick Ryan's yard. They both came to us in great order. I think the owners were just looking for a change in environment for the horses.
"With a bit of luck I'm hoping Dalton Dancer and Bounty Bay will run through their grades."
The win by Starwisp in the last race on the program gave King three winners for the afternoon.
