The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Astute trainer's triple treat to ring in the new year

By Tim Auld
January 1 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lindsey Smith won three of the seven races at Terang on New Year's Day. Picture by Sean McKenna
Lindsey Smith won three of the seven races at Terang on New Year's Day. Picture by Sean McKenna

ASTUTE Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith took the training honours, winning three of the seven races at Terang on New Year's Day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.