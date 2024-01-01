Inside racing: Trainer adopts wait and see policy at yearling sales

IN-form Warrnambool trainer Daniel Bowman will be an interested observer at the up-coming Gold Coast, Melbourne, Sydney, New Zealand and Adelaide yearling sales over the next few months.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Bowman has made plenty of wise choices at the yearling sales in the past including parting with $28,000 to purchase Group 1 winner Begood Toya Mother at the 2016 Adelaide Yearling Sales.
Tough economic times and stakemoney cuts in Victoria racing are the key reasons the young trainer has adopted a wait and see policy to making purchases at the sales.
"It's gong to be very interesting to see how the yearling sales play out in 2024," Bowman said.
"I'm like plenty of other trainers I've purchased yearlings on speculation in the past and came home and found owners but I reckon it's got to be a lot tougher this year. I don't want to be left holding a expensive yearling and have no owners in these tough times.
"There are plenty of other trainers who have expressed the same thing to me. I think we'll just take a back seat and see what happens. It's also a bit of a worry to see stake-money in Victoria has been cut on the back of a downturn in betting on races. I'm sure there'll be plenty of people taking a keen interest in what yearlings make at the sales."
Begood Toya Mother went on to win the 2016 Group 1 Rupert Clarke Stakes and won seven other races, picking up more than $740,000 in stakes for his owners.
Meanwhile, He's Godspeed a $45,000 purchase by Bowman at the 2022 Inglis Classic Yearling Sales took his prizemoney to more than $27,000 after winning his maiden at Warrnambool on Sunday.
"We put the blinkers on He's Godspeed for the first time and they did the trick," Bowman said.
"I thought he had been unlucky not to have won his maiden before this race. We had always thought he had a bit of ability. We may now look around for a mid-week three-year-old race for his next start."
Bowman said his emerging galloper Is It Me will have his next start on January 13 at Flemington, following a Saturday victory at Caulfield before Christmas.
"I'm very happy how Is It Me is going after his Caulfield win," he said. "We've found its best to space his runs. There's plenty of upside to him. He's been a slow maturing horse who has a few quirks but he's starting to put in altogether now."
Bowman purchased Is It Me for $40,000 at the 2021 Inglis Melbourne Premier Yearling Sale. The lightly raced four-year-old has won more than $166,000 in stake-money for his connections.
INJURY prone galloper Moral Force came with a withering burst to over-run his rivals to win a $40,000 benchmark 70 at Warrnambool on Sunday.
Moral Force, who had near-side suspensory problems had been off the scene for two years and is now in the care of Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith.
Smith said it was a team effort to get the talented galloper back to the track after such a long break away from racing.
"The win is a wonderful result for Moral Force's patient owners," Smith said. "I've got to acknowledge Sophie Negre for all the work she's done with Moral Force. Sophie did lots of rehabilitation work with the horse. She put a strong foundation in Moral Force to have him ready for his first-up run. We've got no big plans for Moral Force. We'll just give him a few days off and see he gets through this run before planning anything else for him."
From his eight starts Moral Force has won three races and collected more than $100,000 in stake-money for his connections.
WARRNAMBOOL apprentice jockey Jordyn Weatherley knocked one kilogram off her riding claim when she guided Adandiman to victory for her boss Tom Dabernig at Warrnambool on Sunday.
Weatherley can now claim three kilograms following her fifth race victory and has a bright future, according to Dabernig.
"Jordyn is going well," he said. "It all takes time to get more rides. The greatest advertisement for any jockey is to ride winners. It's all about gaining experience and Jordyn is still learning the ropes but I've noticed over the last few weeks her riding is really improving. I think with time she'll make the grade."
Dabernig said Abandiman had a heart irregularity at his last run when he ran last at Donald.
"We got Abandiman over the slight problem following his run at Donald," he said. "The horse just had a bit of a freshen up. We'll just look for a similar type race in the future for him."
Sunday's victory is the fifth for Abandiman from 24 starts.
YOUNG jockey Liam Riordan will spend ten meetings on the sidelines after being suspended on a careless riding charge at Cranbourne on Friday. Riordan's suspension commences at midnight on January 8 and ends midnight January 17.
WHO TO FOLLOW
DIVINE PURPOSE: Ready to win after a nice run at the Valley. She made up plenty of ground over the concluding stages and is right now following three runs from a spell.
FORTUNATE KISS: Liked her run to finish fourth on Saturday. She might have been a shade unlucky not to have finished closer. Look for her in similar class next time.
DUNKEL: Impressive win at the Valley. More wins in better class races are in store for this promising galloper.
ROSE HAMMOND: Young apprentice making the most of her opportunities. Punters should include her rides which are normally at good odds in their multiple bets.
JON O'CONNOR: Underrated Adelaide trainer. O'Connor has the knack of producing winners at good prices - just like Winning Revolution -odds $10 on Saturday. It's wise for punters to show a healthy respect for his runners.
EIGHT MARTINIS: Well-named Ciaron Maher trained galloper who broke his maiden status in a 2000 metre race on Sunday. He should be better suited to race over more ground and one would think he'll derive great benefit out of Sunday's win.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.