Trainer hoping to start new year with Peter Blank Sprint victory

AARON Purcell will give one instruction to apprentice jockey Jordyn Weatherley before she rides Francine in the time-honoured Peter Blank Sprint at Terang on New Year's Day.
Francine is one of 10 entrants in the $30,000 sprint feature which is run over 1125 metres.
Weatherley, who rode Francine to win at Geelong two runs ago, will be told by the Warrnambool trainer to lead at all costs on the lightly-raced six-year-old mare.
"It's useless trying to hold Francine up in her races," Purcell told The Standard.
"We've drawn barrier six. It's not an ideal barrier. I would have preferred to have drawn closer to the running rail but there's nothing we can do about the barrier.
"I'll be telling Jordyn to push forward from that gate."
Francine finished less than three lengths behind Luna Cat in an 1100-metre race down the Flemington straight at her last start and Purcell believes it's a good form line to win the Peter Blank Sprint.
"The 1125 metres is about as far as Francine wants but on the other hand the four-kilogram claim for Jordyn is a real bonus," he said.
"The 54 kilograms Francine carries is a luxury weight compared to some of the big weights she has carried previously."
The Peter Blank Sprint is race six on the seven-race program and will start at 4.26pm on Monday, January 1.
