The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Galloper in calculations for Wangoom Handicap despite unlucky placing

By Tim Auld
Updated April 15 2024 - 1:26pm, first published 10:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Daniel Bowman is confident Is It Me can be competitive in the Wangoom Handicap. File picture
Trainer Daniel Bowman is confident Is It Me can be competitive in the Wangoom Handicap. File picture

HANDY Warrnambool galloper Is It Me raced into calculations for next month's $200,000 Wangoom Handicap with an unlucky third placing in a $130,000 benchmark 84 race at Bendigo on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.