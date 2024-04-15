Galloper in calculations for Wangoom Handicap despite unlucky placing

HANDY Warrnambool galloper Is It Me raced into calculations for next month's $200,000 Wangoom Handicap with an unlucky third placing in a $130,000 benchmark 84 race at Bendigo on Saturday, April 13, 2024.
The Daniel Bowman-trained Is It Me, who drew a wide barrier from the 1100-metre start rattled home to finish just over a length behind the eventual winner Senegalia.
Bowman said the Wangoom Handicap looked an ideal race for the lightly raced four-year-old.
"Is It Me is a 78 to 79 rater (and) I'm just hoping the third placing on Saturday will get him into the Wangoom field," he said.
"I'm sure Is It Me would be very competitive in a Wangoom. He would get in with a light weight which is a real advantage. He appeared to miss the start slightly on Saturday but really got home strongly from the 300 metre mark. It was a really good run going into a Wangoom."
Is It Me, who was a $40,000 purchase at the 2021 Inglis Yearling Sales, took his stake earnings to just over $200,000 with his third placing at Bendigo.
Meanwhile, astute Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith has revealed a change in plans with his Group 1 galloper Tuvalu.
Originally, Smith had indicated Tuvalu may run at the big Adelaide carnival next month but he would now set the classy galloper at the Wangoom Handicap.
"I had thought of going to one of the sprint races in Adelaide but I went back to the drawing board and came up with a run in the Wangoom Handicap for Tuvalu," Smith said.
"It's a lot easier to walk out the back paddock and run in the Wangoom then go to Adelaide with Tuvalu. He pulled up with a couple of niggling issues after his run in the Railway Stakes in Perth. I just want to make sure he's over them before setting out a spring campaign for Tuvalu."
The Wangoom Handicap over 1200 metres is run on May 1, the middle day of the three-day Warrnambool carnival.
Injury-prone jumper Budd Fox will head straight to the Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase on May 2 after he scored an impressive victory in a restricted steeplechase at Pakenham on Sunday.
Budd Fox with William McCarthy in the saddle held off Tom Foolery and Not Usual Dream to win Sunday's 'chase over 3200 metres.
Trainer Henry Dwyer said the eight-year-old would be suited to the 5500 metres of the annual.
"We'll go straight to the annual with him," Dwyer said. "We've had the annual as our goal for a long time. Budd Fox has had a few injury problems in his career but we've nursed him through them.
"His owners have been very patient as the injury issues have seen him having time on the sidelines and it's great to see them rewarded. He's a good solid stayer who jumps well and I reckon the 5500 metres will be right up his alley in the Annual."
Budd Fox has won two of his four jumps starts.
Declan Maher hasn't ruled out a start in the Galleywood Hurdle for his first-season jumper Huntly Castle following his win in a maiden hurdle at Pakenham on Sunday.
Huntly Castle with apprentice jumps jockey Luca Remondet in the saddle proved too strong for his rivals in the maiden hurdle over 3200 metres.
Maher said the seven-year-old will improve sharply on the back of his jumping win.
"I think Huntly Castle is an exciting young jumper," he said. "I'll consider about entering him in the Galleywood Hurdle on the middle day of the Warrnambool May Carnival.
"There's plenty of upside to him. It's wonderful to get a winner for Luca. He's put in a lot of work around the stable.
"It's great to reward for those that put in the hard yards with a winner. I'm grateful to have picked up Huntly Castle from the Hayes stable.
"Tommy Ryan, who works for the Hayes brothers gave me a good wrap about Huntly Castle and I was lucky to have some owners who were interested in getting involved in the horse."
The seven-year-old took his stake earnings to more than $400,000 with Sunday's victory.
Jockey Eoin Walsh was suspended for eight meetings on a careless riding charge following his winning ride on Khoekhoe in Sunday's Terang Cup. Stewards found passing the post for the first time in the 2156 metre race Walsh permitted Khoekhoe to shift in when not clear of Midnight Blue. Walsh's time on the sidelines began at midnight on April 15 and ends midnight April 21. The stewards deemed the incident to be in the low range before handing down the penalty.
