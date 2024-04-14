'It was a good tough win': Trainer left impressed in Cup victory

BALLARAT-trained Khoekhoe scored an all-the-way victory in the $70,000 Terang Cup (2150 metres) on Sunday, April 14.
Khoekhoe under the urgings of European jockey Eoin Walsh held on to beat Recreant by a length with Glitter 'N' Gold back in third spot in the feature race on the program.
Trainer Matt Cumani said he's not sure if Khoekhoe will go on to the $300,000 Warrnambool Cup (2350 metres) on May 2.
"We'll be keeping our options open going forward," Cumani said. "It was a good tough win. I'm really not sure whether we'll go to the Warrnambool Cup.
"The 2350 metres and the prospect of a heavy track might make it a tough race to win. We'll nominate him for the Warrnambool Cup but it's a wait and see.
"I've been happy with Khoekhoe since his last start second placing in the Mount Gambier Cup. I'm delighted Khoekhoe could win for his owners and his jockey Eoin. Eoin has been putting in the hard yards and deserves a good race win. I'm hoping the winners can start rolling in for him."
Walsh said Khoekhoe is a straight-forward horse to ride who did all the donkey work in the run.
Khoekhoe, a $50,000 purchase by Cumani at the 2019 Inglis Yearling Sale took his stake earnings to more than $950,000 with his victory.
Meanwhile, the jumps action centred on Pakenham on Sunday. Star jumper Stern Idol led the whole way to take out the Spencer Memorial Steeplechase. The import will now be set for the Brierly Steeplechase on the opening day of the Warrnambool May Carnival.
