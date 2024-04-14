The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'It was a good tough win': Trainer left impressed in Cup victory

By Tim Auld
April 14 2024 - 5:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jockey Eoin Walsh with trainer Matt Cumani after Khoekhoe won the Terang Cup. Picture by Reg Ryan/Racing Photos)
Jockey Eoin Walsh with trainer Matt Cumani after Khoekhoe won the Terang Cup. Picture by Reg Ryan/Racing Photos)

BALLARAT-trained Khoekhoe scored an all-the-way victory in the $70,000 Terang Cup (2150 metres) on Sunday, April 14.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.