'Just gets bigger and bigger': Racing fundraiser a sure bet for charities

More than $185,000 was raised for charity as May Racing Carnival fever hit Woolsthorpe's Union Station Hotel.
Almost 300 flooded into the rural town's hotel for the annual charity fundraiser on Monday, April 29, 2024.
Warrnambool's Leila Rose Foundation, Standing Tall and National Jockeys Trust benefitted from the generosity of racing supporters and participants.
More than $460,00 has been raised for the charities in the past three years with Monday's total eclipsing last year's tally of more than $176,000.
The big ticket item for the fundraiser was lunch with leading trainers David Hayes, David Eustace and star jockey Hugh Bowman in Hong Kong with three nights' accommodation plus flights. It sold for $31,000. A trip to Adelaide on a private jet and accommodation for three nights plus a corporate box at AFL Gather round made $28,500.
The function saw champion trainers Ciaron Maher, Danny O'Brien, star jockeys Jamie Kah, Ben Melham plus Australia's number one racecaller Matt Hill give patrons a wonderful insight into their careers in racing.
Organisers Colin and Janice McKenna said the day was an outstanding success for charity.
"We're just delighted to be organise the event," Mr McKenna said.
"I would like to personally thank the people or groups that donated auction items and the people who purchased auction items.
"The day just seems to get bigger and bigger. I've also go to thank our hard-working staff at the Union Station Hotel - they have all done amazing jobs to organise such an incredible event."
Andrew Chow from the Leila Rose Foundation said he was gobsmacked with the amount of charity work the McKennas did for the community.
"Colin and Janice are amazing with the work they do for people in need or for charities," Mr Chow said.
"They don't want their deeds acknowledged but we would be lost without their generosity. The money they have raised from this auction will help children who are fighting rare cancers."
Standing Tall funds mentors helping school students forge positive relationships.
