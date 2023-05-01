MORE than $176,000 will be shared among four charities, including $54,800 to the family of jockey Dean Holland, after a charity auction at Woolsthorpe's Union Station Hotel on Monday.
A capacity crowd of 300 people filled the hotel where 20 items went under the hammer.
Champion jockey James McDonald's whip used to win the QE11 Cup in Hong Kong on Sunday fetched $13,000.
The item, a late addition, only arrived in the country after McDonald gave the signed whip to Sydney trainer Annabel Neasham just moments before she boarded a flight from Hong Kong. It was one of four items dedicated to raising funds for Holland's grieving family.
Two high-profile south-west businessmen Michael Steel and David Cassidy paid $30,000 for flights for six people in a local businessman's jet and three nights' luxury accommodation overlooking the marina in Glenelg.
The other two items were a signed saddle from jockey Jamie Kah, which made $7000 and a trip to Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Michelle Payne's farm was picked up for $4800.
Other funds will be shared between the National Jockeys Trust, Leila Rose Foundation and Standing Tall.
Organiser Colin McKenna said the auction was a resounding success.
"We've all been touched with the passing of Dean Holland and it is just wonderful we could raise more than $50,000 for his family," Mr McKenna said.
It was the second year of the auction. Last year it raised more than $100,000 for local charities.
Kah and her partner Ben Melham attended the event. Kah told The Standard her recovery from a serious fall at Flemington on March 11 was progressing. "It's a slow process," she said.
"I have been to the doctors this morning, it's a long slow process but they're happy with how it is going."
Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Ciaron Maher headlined the guest list, which also included top jockey Nash Rawiller, who had flown in from Sydney and Payne.
"I couldn't have missed this event for the world," Payne, who is also a trainer, said. "The generosity of Colin and Janice McKenna is totally unbelievable."
