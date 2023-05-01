The Standard
Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel auction raises $176,400

By Tim Auld
Updated May 1 2023 - 6:58pm, first published 6:30pm
MORE than $176,000 will be shared among four charities, including $54,800 to the family of jockey Dean Holland, after a charity auction at Woolsthorpe's Union Station Hotel on Monday.

