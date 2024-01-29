The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Prominent racing caller to attend charity fundraiser on eve of carnival

By Tim Auld
Updated January 30 2024 - 10:43am, first published 10:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woolsthorpe pub's manager Renee Grant, pictured last year, has confirmed the prominent race caller will attend the charity event. Picture by Sean McKenna
Woolsthorpe pub's manager Renee Grant, pictured last year, has confirmed the prominent race caller will attend the charity event. Picture by Sean McKenna

AUSTRALIA'S number one race caller Matt Hill will be among a group of high profile identities attending a charity fundraiser hosted by Woolsthorpe's Union Station Hotel on Monday, April 29.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.