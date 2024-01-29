Prominent racing caller to attend charity fundraiser on eve of carnival

AUSTRALIA'S number one race caller Matt Hill will be among a group of high profile identities attending a charity fundraiser hosted by Woolsthorpe's Union Station Hotel on Monday, April 29.
The popular event organised by passionate racing fans Colin and Janice McKenna is held on the eve of the Warrnambool May Racing Carnival and has raised more than $275,000 for charities over the past two years.
Union Station Hotel manager Renee Grant confirmed to The Standard Hill, who has called horse racing all over the world plus other sports including AFL, the Olympic Games, Australian Open Tennis and athletics will take time out of his busy schedule to attend the function.
"We're delighted to have Matt coming to the charity fundraiser," Ms Grant said. "Matt has been the voice of Australia's iconic horse race the Melbourne Cup for many years plus numerous other high profile sports events.
"We're grateful he's found the time to attend the function, apart from calling the races he'll also be calling AFL games this year so he's extremely busy.
"Matt's not working as a race caller over the Warrnambool May Carnival but he's put his hand up to be here on the Monday which is a wonderful gesture."
Hill said he was delighted to play a role in the charity fundraiser.
"I've got to congratulate Colin and Janice for all the work they do for charity," he said. "The event has really grown legs since it's inception two years ago and I'm just really proud to be part of it."
A long list of racing identities including Gai Waterhouse, Ciaron Maher, Hugh Bowman, Jamie Kah, Nash Rawiller and Ben Melham have attended previous functions but Ms Grant was tight lipped about other guests who may be attending the April 29 event.
"We're in discussions with a few other people but I would prefer not to say who they are at this stage," she said. "We're hoping to make a few other announcements in coming weeks."
Tickets for the function will go on sale late next month.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.