Five victories on the trot for promoted basketball side

WARRNAMBOOL Mermaids' elevation to the Big V's top tier in 2024 is proving a success after five wins in a row.
The Louise Brown-coached roster defeated McKinnon Cougars 71-59 at the Arc on Saturday, April 27 before beating Sherbrooke 75-69 in an away clash less than 24 hours later.
It now sits second on the championship grade ladder with a 5-1 win-loss record.
Brown said the Mermaids' ability to close out games after slow starts had been crucial to their winning ways.
"I couldn't be happier at the minute. If you had have told me a few months ago we'd be 5-1 I probably wouldn't have believed you," she said.
"Against McKinnon we were a bit scrappy...maybe a little bit flat and then we came good just before half-time.
"We had to change up the way we played and went a little bit smaller. They had an import who was a forward and we were struggling with her size inside so we went a bit smaller and stretched the floor and that really worked for us, a lot of driving lanes opened up."
The Mermaids left Warrnambool at 7.30am on Sunday and travelled 3.5 hours to play Sherbrooke.
Brown was pleased with their second half.
Dakota Crichton and Maelys Pineau were the Mermaids' most consistent across the two games while Julia Nielanca starred against Sherbrooke.
Crichton finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds against McKinnon while French import Pineau dropped 11 points and 13 points across the two games.
Nielanca sank 26 points against Sherbrooke while teenager Molly McKinnon impressed with her shooting accuracy off the bench.
Cigi Lual, who is battling a knee injury, didn't suit up against Sherbrooke and will be managed as she overcomes the issue.
But all 12 players hit the floor against McKinnon including teenagers Poppy Myers and Lara Clarke.
Meanwhile, Warrnambool Seahawks remain winless after losing to Gippsland United at home 116-76.
Harry McGorm (25 points), Kester Ofoegbu (20) and Riley Nicolson (20) were the Seahawks' leading scorers.
