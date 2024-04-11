The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball

How a French backpacker became a Warrnambool Mermaids import

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated April 11 2024 - 10:41am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maelys Pineau will make her Big V debut for Warrnambool Mermaids in round two, 2024. Picture supplied
Maelys Pineau will make her Big V debut for Warrnambool Mermaids in round two, 2024. Picture supplied

WARRNAMBOOL Mermaids' championship chances have received a surprise boost with a French backpacker in Australia on a working holiday signing on for the 2024 Big V season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.