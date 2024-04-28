Dogs prevail in 'tough game', coach flags need for goal-kicking improvement

Dennington coach Leigh Anderson says his side will look to improve its goal-kicking following its 20-point victory against Old Collegians on Saturday, April 27.
The Dogs triumphed 12.14 (86) to 10.6 (66) in the round four Warrnambool and District league encounter at Davidson Oval.
"In all honesty we probably kicked ourselves out of it, we kicked a lot of points so probably an area that we need to work on," Anderson told The Standard.
"Our forward stuff we need to work on, we got plenty of the footy in there, just couldn't convert."
Nevertheless, Anderson was pleased to see his side "fight it out" and emerge from the contest with the four points.
"It was a pretty tough game and they threw everything at us and the boys were able to respond to that and we got over the line," he said.
Tom Noonan snagged four goals for the Dogs and was named their best player while off-season Warriors' recruit Greg Bond impressed for his side.
The win was somewhat soured by an injury to Dogs' player Tom Lee.
Anderson expects the forward to be out for an extended period with a broken collarbone.
Fortunately, he anticipates some key players will return in the coming games.
"We'll have to throw the magnets around a little bit with him (Lee) going out but we'll obviously get Tom Fitzgerald (injured) hopefully back next week and Daniel Threlfall back next week," he said.
"And Jake Hamilton (unavailable) will be the following week."
The Dogs mentor also praised winger Darcy Hoye for his performance on debut for the club after crossing from Koroit.
The recruit was named in the side's best players.
"He kicked a crucial goal late in the game and took a couple of really good contested marks late in the game," he said.
"For a kid that's not real tall, he just has a real crack. We were really pleased with him."
Meanwhile, Timboon Demons were no match for Nirranda in their fixture at Nirranda Recreation Reserve.
The two-time reigning premier dismantled the Demons 30.16 (196) to 4.2 (26).
Jeremy Stacey booted six goals in his first game of the season, as did teammate James Willsher in a dominant display.
The ever-reliable Ash Hunt was influential for the visitors.
