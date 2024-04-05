The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Demons co-captain to reach 300-game milestone in opening round

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated April 5 2024 - 5:51pm, first published 4:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ash Hunt will bring up his 300th senior game for Timboon Demons on Saturday. Picture by Anthony Brady
Ash Hunt will bring up his 300th senior game for Timboon Demons on Saturday. Picture by Anthony Brady

Timboon Demons playing-coach Marcus Hickey has lauded a club great ahead of a significant milestone.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.