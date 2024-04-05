Demons co-captain to reach 300-game milestone in opening round

Timboon Demons playing-coach Marcus Hickey has lauded a club great ahead of a significant milestone.
Demons co-captain Ash Hunt will notch his 300th game for the club in its opening round clash at home against Allansford on Saturday, April 6, 2024.
The midfielder-turned-defender is showing no signs of slowing down, fresh off a best-and-fairest win last year.
Hickey was thrilled for his long-time teammate, describing the multiple club best-and-fairest winner as a "really good club person".
He said his efficient ball use set him apart from others.
"He's played in the midfield a lot but last year slipped onto a back flank and it sort of rejuvenated his career a little bit," he told The Standard.
"He won the best and fairest last year for us off a back flank, it just sort of freed him up, he's one of our better ball users.
"He's really clean and a good decision maker."
The Demons mentor praised Hunt's leadership skills and said he was primed for another strong season.
"As one of our older guys, he's probably one of the fittest on our list," he said.
"He really prepares himself really well which is a credit to him."
Hickey predicts Hunt will still be running around for the Demons in the years to come.
"I still reckon he's got a couple," he said.
"Like I said he gets the best out of himself so I can't see why he couldn't get a couple more seasons."
