City puts up no vacancy sign ahead of three-day May Racing Carnival

A last minute scramble for accommodation ahead of the May Racing Carnival is proving fruitless for a number of people.
Victoria Hotel owner Mark Lane said he was fielding multiple phone calls a day from people wanting to secure accommodation next week.
However, the 10 rooms at the hotel have been booked for some time.
"We've got people who have been staying here every year for 25 years," Mr Lane said.
This year there have also been a number of people who are working in the city who have been trying to secure accommodation, he said.
"A number of construction workers have been trying to find a room but they might have to leave the city for a week and return the following week."
The Cally Hotel is also fully booked, with its 16 rooms snapped up some time ago.
Lucas Reid, who is the manager and part owner of the hotel, said he was busy preparing for what is expected to be the busiest week of the year for the hotel.
The Blue Whale Motel is also fully booked, with its 16 apartments and eight motel rooms snapped up some time ago.
Warrnambool Racing Club chief executive officer Luke Cann said the club was fielding calls from people looking for accommodation.
"There are always some last-minute requests which the team try to assist with as best they can," Mr Cann said.
Anyone still needing accommodation can visit warrnamboolholidays.com.au to check availability.
Mr Cann said there was a buzz at the track ahead of the three-day event.
"The atmosphere is extremely positive as excitement builds," he said.
"Ticket sales have remained strong, with club memberships and prepaid admission ticketing continuing to surge throughout the week."
Mr Cann said initial indications suggested favourable weather conditions.
"At this stage, the weather is looking good for the three days.
"The beauty of autumn racing is that our attendees will be well prepared regardless.
He said the track remained in prime condition.
"The track is looking in good order and we are confident that it will hold up to three days of racing," Mr Cann said.
