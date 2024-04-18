Final preparations for famed May racing carnival under way

MORE than 80 horses will take part in jumps trials at Warrnambool on Friday, April 19.
The trials are the final lead-in for jumps horses who are getting ready for the feature jumping races at the 2024 Warrnambool May Carnival.
Warrnambool Racing Club track and facilities manager Dermott O'Connor said the trials would be run on a soft seven surface.
"The track is in ideal condition for the trials," O'Connor told The Standard.
"There will be plenty of give in the track for the jumpers. We've had just over five millimetres of rain over the last week and we've put 24 millimetres of irrigation on the track.
"The weather bureau is predicting a bit more rain which will be a real bonus. The paddocks are also in great shape for the steeplechase trials. The trials are always a busy morning as it's the final chance for trainers to give their horses a look around the course."
Talented jumpers including Teofilo Star, Bedford, Brungle Bertie, Elvison, Police Camp, Bell ExOne, Budd Fox and Chains Of Honour are among the large group of jumpers that are taking part in the trials.
Trainers Ciaron Maher, Paul Preusker, Eric Musgrove, Aaron Purcell, Symon Wilde, Henry Dwyer, Declan Maher, Simon Ryan, Peter Chow, Andrew Bobbin, Anthony and Sam Freedman plus Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott have accepted with runners in the 15 trials.
The first trial run over hurdles is scheduled to start at 9am.
The three-day carnival kicks off on April 30 and ends on May 2, with the time-honoured Grand Annual Steeplechase as the feature race.
