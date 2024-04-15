Ticket sales strong ahead of Warrnambool's May Racing Carnival

The number of tickets sold in the lead-up to the May Racing Carnival is higher than in 2023, according to Warrnambool Racing Club operations and marketing manager Luke Aggett.
"Ticket sales are really, really strong with a healthy lead versus the 2023 carnival," Mr Aggett said.
"Corporate sales have been especially good," Mr Aggett said.
Mr Aggett said the track was abuzz with activity, two weeks out from the famous carnival.
"Marquees are going up at a rapid rate, which is a sure sign that the carnival isn't far away," he said.
"Within the office, staff are working hard on finalising all of our plans and we're obviously busy getting all the ticketing and accreditation out the door."
Mr Aggett said a team of 14 staff was working hard while hundreds more staff would work during the week.
"Casual staff for the carnival have been rostered for event, bar, general racing and track team requirements," he said.
"This is an enormous task where we lean hard on the local casual work force to bring the event to life, with more than 500 total shifts rostered for the three days."
Club chief executive officer Luke Cann said he was impressed with the efforts of staff.
"The team are holding up well during this incredibly busy time," Mr Cann said.
"I am super impressed with the continued professionalism and the cooperative approach from the office, to track to contractors. It has been flawless and operating like a well-oiled machine."
Mr Aggett said the club was expecting more than 30,000 race goers across the three-day carnival, with more than 12,500 expected to attend the finale on Thursday, May 2.
More than 5500 race goers will enjoy package experiences during the carnival.
He said this meant more than 30,000 food items would be served over the three days.
"This doesn't include the volumes of food sold through the on-course vendors," Mr Aggett said.
"As you'd imagine, drinks will also flow throughout the carnival, with patrons eager to enjoy their day or days out."
Track and facilities manager Dermott O'Connor said the course was in top condition.
"The track is going really well with consistent grass coverage across the course, including in the paddocks," Mr O'Connor said.
"Racing Victoria were here last week to conduct an annual site inspection and we're thrilled with the positive results we received from their review."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.