'Sensational job': Racing manager praises staff ahead of jumps meeting

MORE than 30 millimetres of irrigation has been applied to the Warrnambool racecourse in the last week to have a soft six rating track for Monday's four jumps races.
Two maiden hurdles, a restricted hurdle and restricted steeplechase are the features on the nine-race program.
Warrnambool Racing Club track and facilities manager Dermott O'Connor told The Standard it had been a battle to get the track in the soft six range after a dry run of weather.
"We've put more than 30 millimetres of irrigation on in the last week," O'Connor said.
"It's been very dry. The three hot days earlier in the month really knocked us around. The grass really dried out. We put eight millimetres on Sunday to get the track in the soft six range.
"The temperature has dropped down in the last week and that helped us. Our track working staff have done a sensational job in trying conditions."
O'Connor added the running rail will be out nine metres for Monday's meeting.
"This is our last meeting before our three-day May carnival and we want to save the inside grass hence moving the running rail out nine metres," he said.
"We've got our fingers crossed we'll get rain in the next couple of weeks in the lead up to the carnival."
Veteran jumps trainer Eric Musgrove holds a strong hand in the four jumps races. Musgrove saddles up ten jumpers, six in the two maiden hurdles, two in the restricted hurdle and two line up in the restricted steeplechase.
The first race - a maiden hurdle is scheduled to start at 12.20pm while the last is set down for 5.00pm.
