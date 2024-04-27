Forward pressure proving a winner for finals aspirant

A premiership contender finding multiple avenues to goal has two capable forwards waiting in the wings.
North Warrnambool Eagles have kicked 100-plus points in three of their four matches to start the 2024 Hampden league season.
Key position options Adam Wines (12 goals), Nathan Vardy (10) and Tom Batten (eight) have been effective across the opening month while the energetic Felix Jones (10) is in a rich vein of form.
They were all instrumental in the Eagles' comprehensive 16.11 (107) to 7.8 (50) win against a depleted Terang Mortlake at Bushfield Recreation Reserve on Saturday, April 27.
The Eagles, who kicked the first six goals of the game before the dynamic Ryley Hutchins kicked the Bloods' first at the eight-minute mark of the second term, enter the league-wide bye with a promising 3-1 win-loss record.
Coach Vardy, who booted a game-high four goals, is pleased with the reigning grand finalist's forward spread.
"The two years I've been here we've struggled with forward pressure and keeping the ball in our forward 50 and the last few weeks we've been really good at it," he said.
"We have Dylan Parish and Jack Burke in the 12 o'clock (reserves) game as well who are kicking a lot of goals and going really well and they'll get their chance at some stage.
"It is great to have depth but the guys who are in at the moment are doing a fantastic job."
The Eagles believe they are "not the finished product" with Vardy eager to see his players wrest back momentum within quarters.
"We knew they are a run-and-gun side and we wanted to take that away from them as much as we could," he said.
"They were able to get the game on their terms at times and we have to react and adjust - we can't wait a whole quarter against good sides. If the leaders can identify (areas to improve) and we can make changes out on the ground that is where we want to get to."
The undermanned Bloods lost Kane Johnstone and Sam Crawley to illness before the game, adding to an already heavy injury toll and opted for just three players on the bench after bringing in Will Berryman as a late replacement.
Alex Moloney, Fred Beasley, Jarryd Hay, Jacob Moloney, Darcy Hobbs, Max Lower, captain Joe Arundell and Taylor are among those sidelined.
"We knew that and I didn't want to talk about it before the game - we wanted to go out with the right mindset," Vardy said.
"We knew they have a really good system so it's next man up. I wasn't worried about their personnel, it was more 'let's take away their style of play' and we weren't able to do that for four quarters."
Taylor, whose side has a 2-2 win-loss record, was impressed with the Eagles' ability to capitalise on his side's errors.
"Off turnover they hurt us. We put the ball into silly areas and turned it over and as soon as that happened they linked up really well and played some pretty fast footy," he said.
The lengthy injury list has given Taylor a chance to expose the Bloods' younger cohort to more senior games.
Darcy Hutchins - named in their best - is one player taking his chance.
"He's is getting better and better each week. He is very skilled and has plenty of time with the footy," Taylor said.
Terang Mortlake was also pleased with Dylan Jones' role on Batten down back as well as Sam McLean and Xavier Vickers' contributions.
"I don't think we lose too much confidence out of today. We'll fix a few things up and get moving," Taylor said.
