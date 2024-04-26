'High-quality field': Excitement builds for prestigious greyhound race

Warrnambool Greyhound Racing Club manager Craig Monigatti believes the field is as open as ever as it prepares for its most coveted race meeting of the year.
The 2024 Group 2 Warrnambool Cup's final box draw was revealed on Thursday, April 25 with the running of the heats.
The running of the prestigious cup will be held on the night of Wednesday, May 1, 2024 in the middle of Warrnambool's famous three-day racing carnival.
Monigatti said Morton, trained by Lara-based Jason Sharp, would be a tough dog to beat but anticipated an exciting 450-metre feature among a full 12-race card.
Morton ran a blistering time of 24.873 in heat four on Thursday, the fastest on the night behind Jason Thompson-trained Bernie Burrow with 24.977.
Legendary greyhound Kelsey Bale won the 2023 Warrnambool Greyhound Cup after also coming in as raging favourite.
"While we don't have any local dogs in the race this year, it's great to have a high-quality field for the cup assembled, headed by the likes of Morton. I'd imagine he'd be favourite once the odds do come out," Monigatti said.
"We're really lucky our cup doesn't clash with any major greyhound races so we always attract some seriously high-quality greyhounds."
Monigatti said Carlton 1995 premiership legends Anthony Koutoufides and Ang Christou would headline entertainment on the night and encouraged race goers to come along and enjoy the action.
"I think on the Wednesday the last race at Warrnambool is set for 4.30 and our first race begins at six, so there's lot of time to head over and enjoy the racing, we'll have courtesy busses to help with travel," he said.
"It's going to be an exciting night and we encourage everyone to come along to our biggest event of the year.
"The Carlton fans would be up and about with that and from races three to ten we'll have a potential $10,000 giveaway every time a number four dog wins so they'll be helping us give away a bit of cash."
2024 Group 2 Warrnambool Cup field:
1: Super Shanks (Carl Haas), 2: Trooper Tears (Rob Britton), 3: Morton (Jason Sharp); 4: Matt Loch (Michelle Malia); 5: Fernando Phil (Michelle Malia); 6: Flying Zulu (Jason Thompson); 7: Description (Rebecca Gibbons); 8: Bernie Burrow (Jason Thompson); Reserve 1: Ice Bath Forth (Mathew Wright); Reserve 2: Grand Tourer (Stephen Bruce)
