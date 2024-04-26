Scratched: Galloper pulled from race meeting after drawing wide barrier

CONSISTENT Warrnambool galloper Hooah Havana has been scratched from Saturday's Caulfield meeting after drawing a wide barrier in a benchmark race over 1800 metres.
Trainer Lindsey Smith said he was left with no other option but to leave Hooah Havana at home on Saturday, after the lightly raced four-year-old drew barrier 20.
"We'll save Hooah Havana for another day," Smith told The Standard. "It's just too tough to win races from wide barriers.
"Hooah Havana drew out in the car park so there'll be a few scratchings but it's virtually impossible to win from out really wide from the 1800 metre mark. We may take him back to Caulfield next Saturday.
"I think there's a nice race there for him. I'm really happy with how Hooah Havana has been going. He's very fit and in great condition. He really hasn't put in a bad run from his four runs in this campaign. He's a very honest horse and with a bit of luck there's another win in him before we give him a short break."
Hooah Havana has won three of his ten starts.
Fellow Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig had accepted with Hasseltoff in a $175,000 race at Caulfield but he also scratched the galloper while other local trainers Matthew Williams and Maddi Raymond have runners on the ten race program.
Williams saddles up Unseen Ruler and Rose Of Shalaa. Heart Of Puissance is Raymond's runner in a $175,000 race.
