'It's great to be back': Fit and firing midfielder embracing return to club

A dual Esam Medal winner who returned to Russells Creek this season after three years away says his team is striking the right balance between youth and experience.
Gun midfielder Andrew McMeel - who won the Warrnambool and District league's highest individual prize in 2018 and 2019 - has slotted back into the Dylan Herbertson-coached Creek with aplomb after three years at Hampden league level with Port Fairy.
McMeel, who works locally as a gardener, said there was lots to like about Creek this season so far, who sit third with a 2-1 record ahead of its clash against South Rovers on Saturday, April 27.
Its only loss came to reigning premiers Nirranda by 12 points despite scores being even midway through the final home.
"It's great to be back, it's a good bunch of lads," he said.
"There's more new faces at the club this time around and we're starting to play some good footy which helps.
"We're all getting along really well, it's a really good mix of players. We've got a lot of young talent and older heads which is awesome."
Alongside gun recruits Kurt Smith and Brett Harrington, as well as running machine Logan McLeod, McMeel - a former North Warrnambool Eagles footballer - is part of one of the league's most dynamic midfield groups.
"I'm enjoying the midfield role, there's some good players going through there but I'm happy to play wherever Dyl wants me to play," he said.
"I just want to have an impact for my team and get a few wins."
The ball magnet said it was an easy decision to return to the Mack Oval-based club this season after 36 senior games at Port Fairy but was grateful for his time at Gardens Oval.
"It was easy to just come home, I've just had my second baby. It's a bit closer to home, Port Fairy was a bit of a drive in the end," he said.
"But I loved it, it was good. I enjoyed it mostly, there were some challenges in the first few years (due to COVID-19) but it was enjoyable,' he said.
"I met some great blokes."
As a seasoned player with plenty of experience, McMeel said the league was looking in great shape after the first month and believed Creek had a strong opportunity to make in-roads on back-to-back elimination finals losses in 2022 and 2023.
"Nirranda will be the benchmark and are a really great side, but we've got the young talent and those seasoned heads that will hopefully match them when it matters at the pointy-end of the year," he said.
