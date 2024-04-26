Footballer recognised for embodying the Anzac spirit

INJURED Hamilton Kangaroos footballer Rory Gill had the honour of awarding best-on-ground honours to the player he thought best embodied the Anzac spirit in their win against Portland.
Harry McGinley gathered 19 disposals in the Roos' 15.12 (102) to 6.5 (41) victory against the Tigers at Hanlon Park on Thursday, April 25.
First-year coach Brad Thomas, whose side boasts a 2-2 win-loss record entering its Hampden league bye, said McGinley was a "tough and brave character" who performed strongly.
"In the old Anzac spirit of it, as we all know Rory Gill is one of those guys if we had to go to work in the trenches, Rory is the first one you'd take," he said.
"It was Gilly's choice out of the group today who he'd want to take in the trenches and who he'd want to take to war with him.
"He selected Harry. He was one of those players who just does his job."
Co-captain Darcy Russell starred with seven goals and 10 marks from 17 disposals to win the Anzac Day medal.
"He played his role and had good support from the midfield and, as we know, Darcy one-on-one is a massive handful," Thomas said.
"He got his reward for effort with some goals."
The Roos burst out of the blocks, kicking seven unanswered goals in the first term to be 46 points up at quarter-time.
The margin ballooned to 85 points at the final break before the Tigers finished strongly with four unanswered goals in the fourth quarter.
"In the second half, we threw it around a little bit to work on some systems," Thomas, who praised Portland's professional in running the Anzac Day program, said.
"The first half I was really pleased with the boys and our connection was really good."
Portland coach Lochie Huppatz made a surprise return from a knee injury as a late replacement for star onballer Toby Jennings.
Huppatz gathered 35 disposals - one behind recruit Luke Evans who is in blistering touch in the Tigers' back line.
Tom Sharp booted four goals from 32 touches.
