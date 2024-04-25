'The road is very unsafe': Call to force traffic off busy back route

Another truck accident at Naringal this week has prompted a neighbour to speak out in the hope something will finally be done about the "unsafe" Cobden Warrnambool Road.
Joe Tyers said he had been advocating for traffic to be forced back onto the Princes Highway rather than Google Maps taking them down the quicker back route.
With extra traffic on the road over the Anzac Day long weekend, Mr Tyers said he was concerned nothing would be done to make it safer over the four days.
"It's getting to a critical stage when something needs to be done," he said.
Mr Tyers said on Wednesday when he went out to get farm supplies he noticed the temporary 80kmh signs at the "slippery" section of road had been blown over. He notified Regional Roads Victoria.
He said they had been put back up, but then about 4.45pm the truck came to grief.
Mr Tyers said he had been advocating for something to be done about the road over the 17 years he has lived on the Cobden Warrnambool Road near Rollos Road.
"It's handling the greatest burden of traffic, more than the Princes Highway," he said.
"I've been an advocate to force the traffic back onto the Princes Highway.
"That's why I advocate for 80kmh from Allansford to Stoneyford and take away that advantage of 15 to 20 minutes trucks have for travelling on that road.
"It takes them 20 minutes longer to travel from Allansford to Stoneyford on the Princes Highway than going this back route. That's why they're doing it.
"Google Maps put them down there. It's the quickest route. That's why. Everybody uses Google Maps."
In the meantime, he said the temporary speed limit signs on the dangerous section needed to be lowered and cover a longer stretch of the road.
Mr Tyers said the behaviour of drivers was also a big problem.
"I can stand at my driveway and watch the signs and not every car brakes," he said.
"A lot of them don't even slow down."
Mr Tyers said he had never seen the road so shiny before.
He said that section of road had been redone about 18 months ago.
"They sprayed tar and put gravel on," Mr Tyers said.
Mr Tyers said he had called the Moyne Shire Council to see if they would also lobby for the road to be made safe.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.