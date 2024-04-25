The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
'The road is very unsafe': Call to force traffic off busy back route

By Katrina Lovell
Updated April 25 2024 - 1:51pm, first published 11:02am
Temporary signs were blown over on Wednesday before another truck came off the slippery road.
Another truck accident at Naringal this week has prompted a neighbour to speak out in the hope something will finally be done about the "unsafe" Cobden Warrnambool Road.

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

