Roads authority under fire after police warnings before fatal collision

Regional Roads Victoria is coming under fire for failing to act before a fatal collision along a dangerous section of the Cobden-Warrnambool Road late last week.
Locals reported there were five accidents on or about a 1500-metre stretch between Bartons and Rollos roads in just six days, from Friday, April 12, 2024, through to Thursday, April 18.
There was a minor collision on Friday, April 12, before a Country Fire Authority truck rolled.
Then last Thursday another truck rolled, before a fatal collision about 3.30pm.
In between a tow truck driver had to pull his daughter's vehicle out from the side of the road.
It's now been revealed at least two police officers contacted the roads authority and requested immediate action - before last Thursday's fatal collision.
Those officers are not authorised to comment publicly.
One of them said recent rain showers and fuel residue after a particularly dry patch of weather made that section of the road extremely slippery.
"It's that slippery it's even hard to stand on," the officer said.
The police officer said they contacted the authority before the fatal accident, was told they would be contacted by staff but had as yet not received a telephone call.
"It's extremely frustrating," the officer said.
"I understand one of the trucks that rolled was doing 80kmh before that single-vehicle accident."
Regional Roads Victoria was contacted for comment and by Monday morning 80kmh signs had been erected on the dangerous stretch.
A Department of Transport and Planning spokesperson said any death on the roads was a tragedy.
"We'll work with Victoria Police to understand the circumstances and to provide support to the investigation where required," the spokesperson said.
On Thursday afternoon, police were told a Holden Rodeo ute, driven by a 19-year-old Jancourt East man, and a Proton Jumbuck ute, driven by a 62-year-old Warrnambool man, were travelling on Cobden-Warrnambool Road in opposite directions when they collided about 3.30pm.
Witnesses reported a P-plater was heading east when he pulled out to overtake other vehicles.
The witnesses alleged he was faced with oncoming traffic, swerved back into his correct lane, his tyres caught on the road verge and he over-corrected into the path of the middle-aged man.
The driver and sole occupant of the Proton, David 'Dinga' Bell, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.
The driver of the Holden has been charged with dangerous driving causing death, careless driving and overtaking when unsafe.
He was under police guard in the Warrnambool Base Hospital before being interviewed, charged and bailed to appear before the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on April 24 for a mention hearing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.