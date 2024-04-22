The Standard
Roads authority under fire after police warnings before fatal collision

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated April 22 2024 - 5:03pm, first published 4:00pm
Reduce speed 80kmh signs have been erected on the dangerous stretch of the Cobden-Warrnambool Road.
Reduce speed 80kmh signs have been erected on the dangerous stretch of the Cobden-Warrnambool Road.

Regional Roads Victoria is coming under fire for failing to act before a fatal collision along a dangerous section of the Cobden-Warrnambool Road late last week.

AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

