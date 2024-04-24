Moyne Shire mayor to step down at end of term after eight years of service

Moyne Shire mayor Ian Smith will not seek re-election in October.
Cr Smith, who has been a councillor for eight years, said he believed the time was right.
"I'll take a little bit of a step back, but I'm still actively involved in the farm," he said.
Cr Smith has a cropping and sheep farm at Pura Pura.
He said it had been an honour to give back to the community during his time on the council.
"It's been a great privilege to serve on Moyne Shire Council," Cr Smith said.
He said some of his proudest achievements included advocating for funding for road upgrades in the north part of the shire, an upgrade of the Dundonnell fire brigade meeting room and progress on a skate park for Port Fairy.
"Hopefully the skate park will be underway before this council signs off," Cr Smith said.
He thanked his fellow councillors.
"It's been a fantastic group to work with," Cr Smith said.
"Every councillor brings something special to the table."
Cr Smith encouraged people to throw their hat in the ring for the elections.
He said he was hopeful there would be candidates from some of the shire's outlying areas.
Cr Karen Foster will seek re-election in October.
"I feel I've been able to bring a more progressive voice to the chamber and that I've been able to advocate for certain sections of the community that haven't always had a strong voice on council in the past," Cr Foster said.
"As the only woman currently elected to Moyne Shire Council - and let's not forget that for the previous three terms, Jill Parker was the only woman - I've been actively encouraging other women and young people to consider standing.
"It will be up to the Moyne Shire community to decide, but I really hope that in October I'm standing alongside a diverse field of candidates for them to choose from."
Cr Jim Doukas, who notched up two decades of service in 2022, said he would most likely stand for another term.
"I hope to run," he said.
Cr Doukas said he enjoyed being able to give back to the community.
Councillors Damian Gleeson and Daniel Meade said they were undecided on whether they would run, while Cr James Purcell said he would advise his fellow councillors of his decision before making it public.
Cr Jordan Lockett said he was undecided.
However, he said he felt like he had unfinished business.
Cr Lockett said he joined the council hoping to see action to protect East Beach sites.
He said while $1.5 million in funding had been secured, it wasn't yet complete.
Cr Lockett said one thing he would like to see is a more diverse council.
"I would encourage people to step up - I would love to see more women and more diversity," he said.
