The good memories outweigh the bad for the 20 years Jim Doukas has represented Moyne Shire residents as a councillor.
The milestone went by quietly recently but was brought up at the council's October meeting by Cr Daniel Meade.
When asked by The Standard, Cr Doukas said he had no plans to step down anytime soon. The beef farmer from Mailors Flat said he would "keep going until I'm voted out".
Cr Doukas said he was committed to doing what he set out to do 20 years ago - advocate for Moyne Shire residents.
"The way the council was being run didn't suit the local community," he said. "I thought it was time somebody did something about it instead of just talking about it."
Cr Doukas has been instrumental in advocating for a number of projects for the shire over the years.
He has witnessed the growth of Koroit and is advocating for funds for the town's streetscape project.
"Watching Koroit grow is great," he said. "Its been a long time coming but it's finally got off the ground. It's got momentum now, so it will continue."
Cr Doukas said he had watched with despair the deterioration of many of the state government owned roads across the shire.
"The highways - the government roads - have gone backwards fast," he said.
Never one to shy away from admitting where the council could improve, he said he believed some of the shire's gravel roads could do with upgrades.
"The shire's roads have improved. We could do better - I think - with some of our gravel roads, especially since we have more people in the shire now."
Cr Doukas said he had never considered stepping down from the council. However, there were some dark days when his mate Dick Prendergast exited the council in controversial circumstances.
"Working with Dick was a pleasure and an experience - he was a real people's man," Cr Doukas said.
He said he was disappointed his late mate lost the support of his fellow councillors at the time.
"All he ever wanted to do was look after the welfare of the Moyne Shire and the people in it," Cr Doukas said.
Working alongside the late Frank Norton was also a highlight, Cr Doukas said. Another councillor who was incredibly passionate about his community was Bernie Harris, he said.
These days Cr Doukas continues to run his farm - with help from his nieces and nephews. He is a rare apology at countless events across the shire.
Cr Doukas said he had the support of his partner Ros, who understood when he had to drop everything to help out a ratepayer.
"She's very community minded as well," Cr Doukas said.
On average he receives two phone calls from ratepayers a day - sometimes more, sometimes less.
"I love it - I love the people," Cr Doukas said.
On Tuesday, Cr Meade acknowledged his 20 years of service.
"I think no one could doubt his enormous devotion to the role," Cr Meade said. "I think over 20 years - just doing the rough maths - that would be around 2332 cups of tea - at least - plus several sponge cakes and especially teddy bear biscuits," he joked.
However, Cr Doukas confided in The Standard that while he was known to bring along a packet of teddy bear biscuits, often it was his fellow councillors that devoured them before he could sample any of the treats.
"Do I get an allowance to bring the teddy bear biscuits now," he asked at the Tuesday meeting.
Cr Meade commended Cr Doukas for his years of advocacy for Moyne Shire residents.
"There's no doubt you're a strong advocate for Moyne Shire ratepayers and you bring good, robust discussion to the council table," he said.
