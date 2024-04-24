The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'It's pretty huge': Triple national gold for Warrnambool pool player

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
April 24 2024 - 4:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justin Allen, pictured in 2019, dominated at the Blackball Australia Pool Association nationals in Canberra. File picture
Justin Allen, pictured in 2019, dominated at the Blackball Australia Pool Association nationals in Canberra. File picture

After he was left feeling like a "bridesmaid" during a national tournament last year, Warrnambool's Justin Allen has made amends with a clean sweep at the 2024 Blackball Australia Pool Association nationals in Canberra.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.