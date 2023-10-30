CHRIS Flynn is making a habit of winning blackball medals on the international stage.
The Warrnambool-based competitor added a silver to his collection after making the final at the Hawley Cup in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The Australian team member fell to South African Keith Rabilal in the LDPD (learning disability, physical disability) men's singles final on October 22.
It came a year after Flynn, 36, took home bronze at the Blackball International World Championships in Morocco.
Now Flynn is eyeing a third Australian call-up in 2024 and the chance to win gold.
"Last year I went to Morocco and got a bronze medal and I've gone one better this year so it's pretty awesome," he said.
Flynn played round-robin games at the Hawley Cup before progressing to the LDPD final against Rabilal.
"It was a tight one at the start, it was two-all. It was a race to seven and unfortunately he got the edge on me and beat me 7-2 in the end but he deserved it," he said.
"It was an incredible experience and he was a great person to play against.
"They are all incredible players. I believe it was a very big learning curve on my behalf and I've come home bigger and stronger.
"I even had some South Africans cheering me on in one of my matches which was an amazing experience as well."
Flynn also competed in the men's open and men's doubles sections.
He will now have a couple of months' break before an eight-ball tournament in Horsham in January.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.