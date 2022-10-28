Missing pool cues weren't enough to prevent Chris Flynn from medalling at the Blackball International World Championships in Morocco.
The Warrnambool pool player's cues were lost by the airline on the flight from Australia but thankfully the situation didn't derail his campaign.
With the help of a generous person who lent him a stick, Flynn - who is blind in his right eye - claimed bronze in the learning difficulties physical disabilities teams event - one of four events he competed in.
"It still doesn't feel real to be honest with you," Flynn said of his medal.
"I had no expectations playing over there whatsoever, (it was) just ( about embracing) the experience, meeting lots of new people.
"I was very happy with the way that I did play over there. I worked pretty hard in a lot of my matches.
"In a couple of them I came back from being behind to win, so that was pretty awesome too."
Flynn, who hones his skills at the Cally Hotel, said learning from talented internationals was something he'd "cherish for the rest of his life".
He has also qualified for next year's tournament which is in Johannesburg, South Africa.
"After going to this one I realised that you've got to take every opportunity that gets given to you," he said.
"I'll do everything in my power to get there."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
