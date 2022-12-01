The Standard

Warrnambool's Justin Allen wins masters doubles section at 2022 Australian Eight-Ball Championships

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated December 2 2022 - 9:56am, first published 9:00am
Justin Allen and Brian Daly won the masters doubles section at the Australian Eight-Ball Championships.

MAINTAINING composure in crunch scenarios helped a Warrnambool billiards player reach the pinnacle at a national tournament.

