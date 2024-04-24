The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/HFNL

Australian interest in versatile Hampden league netballer

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated April 24 2024 - 2:40pm, first published 2:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Eva Ryan, pictured at the botanic gardens, is taking strides in her netball career. Picture by Anthony Brady
Warrnambool's Eva Ryan, pictured at the botanic gardens, is taking strides in her netball career. Picture by Anthony Brady

A Hampden league teenager who helped Victoria to a bronze medal at the national championships will now embark on a new journey with Netball Australia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.