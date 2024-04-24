Australian interest in versatile Hampden league netballer

A Hampden league teenager who helped Victoria to a bronze medal at the national championships will now embark on a new journey with Netball Australia.
Warrnambool's Eva Ryan was one of 36 prospects picked for the Australian under-17 program after impressing at the national titles in Frankston in mid-April.
The Victorian goal keeper - she plays goal shooter for her home club - will attend a four-day camp at the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra in July.
Australian Diamonds head coach Stacey Marinkovich and Adelaide Thunderbirds assistant coach Cathy Fellows were involved in the selection process.
"It's nice to be noticed in different areas," Ryan said.
"It was very exciting. When I was playing it didn't even cross my mind to think about the selection so it was definitely a good surprise."
The Emmanuel College student believes her versatility piqued selectors' interest.
"Adapting into a different position like goal keeper and... doing different things throughout the week and improving as the championships went on," Ryan said.
Her focus will now turn towards preparing for the Australian training camp.
"I'll continue to play (under) 17s and open here for Warrnambool and I have a few games left for Melbourne Uni futures and I'll make sure to do some strength and conditioning to get myself physically ready," Ryan said.
