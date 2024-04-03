Victorian netballer switches roles for national championships tilt

A promising netballer making an impact at Hampden league senior level as a goal shooter expects to switch to defence when she represents Victoria.
Eva Ryan will don the state's famous navy blue when the 2024 Netball Australia under 17 championships start in Frankston on Tuesday, April 9.
The Emmanuel College student, who at 16 already stands at 193 centimetres tall, was excited to know she was capable of playing at both ends of the court at a high level.
Ryan said it was a challenge she had embraced.
"I started in shooter (with the Victorian team) but have switched over into a bit more defence," she said.
"It's different, it's a challenge to get used to it but it's improved a lot and I am feeling a lot more comfortable."
Despite the Hampden league's strong pool of netball team, it is rare for a player to make a Victoria team.
Ryan said it was humbling to know she'd caught selectors' interest.
"It is great to see all the pathways you can make because traditionally you just play footy-netball (locally)," she said.
"I will see where it takes me and take every opportunity I can. There's no specific goals, just to keep improving."
The state program has allowed Ryan, who expects to slot back into Warrnambool's attacking goal circle when available, to add facets to her game.
"Down here I play more of the traditional holding goal shooter but when I go up there I am more moving, goal attack and goal defence," she said.
"I am more mobile."
Ryan - the daughter of Damien and Janine and youngest of four sisters - wants Victoria to use its height to its advantage.
"There is a girl a little taller than me (on the team) and there's a lot around my height," she said.
"It's not a lot shorter for the midcourt - we've definitely got a very tall team."
Ryan believes Victoria can push for a medal at the championships.
"We have all trained hard and it will be exciting to see what we can put out on court," she said.
"It will be exciting to see the standard of other teams and how we compare."
The teenager's training schedule has been jam-packed.
It's included twice-weekly sessions in Melbourne and a third night in the city playing for Melbourne Uni in the futures league.
The Victorian team also visited Tasmania for a series of practice matches.
