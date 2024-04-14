Overtime thriller results in Hampden netballer winning national medal

WINNING a medal at national championship level is always special.
Doing so in overtime just adds to the occasion.
Warrnambool teenager Eva Ryan was part of the Victorian team which outlasted New South Wales in the bronze medal match at the Netball Australia under-18 championships in Melbourne on Sunday, April 14.
The goal keeper said she was honoured to be part of the 47-44 victory.
"It went into overtime and then we won by three," Ryan said.
"It was very scary but so good we could do it. We tried to go into another gear, keep our pressure up and use the ball."
Ryan, who plays in goal shooter at Hampden league level, said playing in the back-court in overtime during a medal playoff was a challenge.
"It was all about building pressure and luckily we could do it in the end," she said.
The Emmanuel College student said the national titles would make her a better player.
"I learned so much but it was so much fun, just a great experience," Ryan said.
"I played a few quarters in goal defence, maybe two, but the rest was in goal keeper.
"I grew my game in keeper a lot. (I learned) the ability to adapt to different situations on court and deal with the pressure of the game because we had so many close ones."
