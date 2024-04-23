Cobden footy export reaches milestone with Dockers after serious injuries

A Hampden league export set to play his 100th AFL match this weekend says his milestone feels like it's been a long time coming after recovering from a bout of injuries.
Cobden-raised Sean Darcy will pull on the Fremantle jumper for the 100th time when his side takes on the Western Bulldogs on Saturday, April 27 at Optus Stadium, 2498 days after his debut against Geelong in round 14, 2017.
Darcy, who played for Cobden as a 16-year-old before being drafted to the Dockers in 2016, only recently signed a long-term deal with the club until 2030.
"I've missed a fair bit of footy with the time I've spent out but it's good to get to 100 games, it's exciting," he said of his milestone match.
"I'd love to play every game, not have surgeries but that's AFL football. I'm in a physical position in the ruck and things are going to be thrown at you."
The 25-year-old ruckman, a best and fairest winner in 2021, returned to the side for the first time this season in the 37-point round seven loss against West Coast Eagles on April 20, 2024, after overcoming a series of ankle and knee injuries.
Darcy, who collected 13 disposals and 30 hit-outs, said the Dockers - ninth on the AFL ladder with a 3-3 record - were desperate to bounce back.
He said the Dockers would look to compete harder at the contest.
"We're pretty disappointed, we got beat pretty comprehensively in the contest so it was a long review, there was some things we didn't like and didn't get right so we're reflecting on it and learning," he said.
"It was a bit disappointing. We were waiting for someone to get the job done, I think we were in really great spots initially but once the contest moved there, the transition side of the game, there was a few times the ball went behind us in the stoppage which allowed their runners to get involved."
