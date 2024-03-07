The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/HFNL

Hampden league export undergoes surgery, set for stint on sidelines

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
March 7 2024 - 11:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Darcy will miss the start of the AFL season with injury. Picture by Getty Images
Sean Darcy will miss the start of the AFL season with injury. Picture by Getty Images

A Hampden league export is set for an extended stint on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery earlier this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.