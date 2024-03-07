Hampden league export undergoes surgery, set for stint on sidelines

A Hampden league export is set for an extended stint on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery earlier this week.
Cobden-raised Sean Darcy will miss the opening rounds of the AFL season with the Fremantle Dockers ruckman undergoing an arthroscope on his left knee.
The 25-year-old gun big man pulled up sore after match simulation against West Coast and was withdrawn at half-time of last Friday night's practice match against Port Adelaide.
"Sean was sent for a scan on Sunday (March 3) and following specialist advice it was agreed with Sean that the best course of action was to complete an arthroscope to remove some of the loose bodies that were identified from the scan to be causing the discomfort," executive general manager of football Joe Brierty said.
"This procedure will enable Sean to get back to full fitness after an initial reloading period post the procedure."
It's a bitter blow for the Dockers, with the ex-Geelong Falcon within two games of reaching the 100-game AFL milestone.
The news comes as Dockers teammate and North Warrnambool Eagles favourite son Josh Corbett recovers from an anterior hip replacement on his right side.
The ex-Gold Coast Sun is now 15-weeks post surgery and eyeing an AFL comeback after being placed on the Dockers' long-term injury list for this season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.