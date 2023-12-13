'A Docker for life': Hampden league export signs long-term AFL deal

COBDEN export Sean Darcy is committed to Fremantle's quest for a maiden AFL premiership after signing a long-term contract extension.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The ruckman, who had interest from Victorian clubs, will remain with the Western Australian-based Dockers until 2030.
Darcy, 25, arrived at the club via the 2016 draft following an impressive campaign with Coates Talent League outfit Geelong Falcons.
He has played 98 matches for Fremantle, winning its best and fairest in 2021. He's also made initial All-Australian squads.
Darcy, who was limited to 15 appearances in 2023 due to an ankle injury, is determined to help Fremantle - preparing for its 30th year - win a flag.
"It's a really exciting time for the footy club, we've got some really talented players," he said.
"I've got full belief in our team, our list and what we're building and everything going forward.
"We had a bit of a disappointing year last season and we're not shying away from it.
"Everyone is on board that we need to be better, we need to improve and we need to improve quickly.
"We're trying to get the best out of each other and we're working hard every day to push each other, so it's really exciting."
Darcy was to be a free agent at the end of next season.
Fremantle was rapt to lock in the big man, who made his Hampden league senior debut for Cobden aged 16, long term.
"Sean will turn 32 during 2030, so he's a Freo Docker for life," Dockers head of player personnel David Wells said.
"He is committed to helping lead this club and we saw that with his trip to the US with coach Justin Longmuir and some members of the leadership group post-season.
"Sean's parents Greg and Ann-Maree - and the entire Darcy family - are also a huge part of the Freo family.
"They love the club and are as invested in Fremantle's success as Sean is."
Darcy anticipates returning to full training in January following his injury layoff.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.