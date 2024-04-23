'Significant': Turbines shine with duo of medals at national championships

Athletics South West Turbines president Jeremy Dixon says "momentum" is growing amongst the clubs after a talented group of athletes' strong showing at the Australian Athletics Championships.
The Turbines sent 10 athletes to the championships, held in Adelaide from April 11-19, 2024 with Teyvia Williams winning a silver medal and Emily Iredell a bronze
Williams capped off a brilliant championships by finishing second in the 2000 metre steeple final with a personal best time of 6:56.37, while Iredell claimed third on count back in the under 14 long jump with a personal best 5.06 metres.
Alongside the two medallists, the Turbines saw 11 top-10 finishes across the championships with six personal bests.
Dixon said it was a "fantastic outcome" and one to celebrate, lauding all the athletes, coaches and supporters for their dedication .
"What's evident is what everyone is doing in preparation is working," he said.
"It's really pleasing to have the club support. All the athletes and families were so supportive, either in person or on social media.
"What's great is that the broader athletics community generate the momentum and what it's doing is creating strong results at a competition level."
Dixon said regardless of the results it would hold the athletes in good stead for future competitions.
"To have 25 per cent of our athletes attend nationals and compete is significant," he said.
"It was a great experience for the future for a number of our competitors.
"It's not just about your physical training and approach but how to cope in a highly stressful environment.
"Getting that exposure at a national level will really set them up for future competitions. We had some outstanding performances."
Dixon said Williams and Iredell's medals were a strong reward for their hard work.
"It's great for Teyvia, that was off the back of a PB in the 800m heats, she ended up finishing ninth in that final but turned it around in the 2000m steeple and came home so strong," he said.
"It was terrific for Emily. It was by count back in the end and Emily came out in third which was brilliant. It was also a PB for her and excellent to break the five metre barrier."
