Teen's rapid rise from sprinter to nationals-bound middle-distance runner

He is one of 10 Athletics South West Turbines travelling to compete in the championships, alongside Manaia Bremner (under 13 800m and 1500m), Charlotte Staaks (under 13 1500m), Emily Iredell (under 14 high jump and long jump), Yolanda O'Sullivan (under 14 1500m), Jarrod Ferguson (under 17 2000m steeple), Teyvia Williams (under 18 800m, 1500m and 200m steeple), Ruby Darcy (under 18 long jump), Jeff Collins (under 20 javelin) and Chloe Mutton (under 20 100m hurdles and high jump).