The proof is in the pudding for the junior South West Turbines, who are reaping the rewards of a professional training environment.
The club, in its fourth year, had seven of its members compete at Athletics Victoria's under 14 to 18 track and field championships at the weekend, with three clinching medals and the remainder performing strongly.
Chloe Mutton (under 18 women) claimed a pair of silvers in the 100-metre hurdles and the high jump, Ruby Darcy (under 17 women) won two bronzes in the long jump and triple jump while Teyvia Williams (under 17 women) earned a bronze in the 800m. All three athletes have qualified have qualified for nationals.
Turbines president Jeremy Dixon was delighted with the results.
"To have our regional athletes step-up and perform at that level is a great reward for the training they've put in but also just good for our region," he said.
Dixon said he was most impressed with the amount of personal bests the athletes recorded at the high level.
"Part of the club that we developed, set up three or four years ago, was to equip our regional athletes with greater experiences to be able to perform on the big stage with more regular competition," he said.
"It looks as though the fruits of the labour of developing that and getting it up and running has certainly paid off."
Dixon, who was involved in the establishment of the Turbines in 2019, said there had been positive developments for the club and athletics as a whole since then.
"We've got a number of highly-experienced coaches down here now, we've got a number of different squads that cross all disciplines within track and field and there's certainly a real buzz and a real momentum happening with both little athletics, pro racing, as well as senior athletics," he said.
The Turbines compete in Athletics Victoria Shield League division three where they finished the regular season in second place.
In March they play off against five other clubs in an attempt to finish top-two and be promoted to division two.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
