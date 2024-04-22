Gallery: Exciting junior talent on show across region

The next wave of Hampden league footballers enjoyed their moment in the sun on Sunday, April 21, 2024 with some interesting results across the under 16 boys competition.
Round three action hit the region with South Warrnambool hosting Hamilton Kangaroos at Friendly Societies' Park, winning by 65 points, while Warrnambool was too strong for Cobden at Reid Oval to clinch a 109-point victory.
Other results saw Port Fairy hold off North Warrnambool Eagles by six points at Gardens Oval, reigning premier Koroit piled on 30 goals in its 192-point victory against Camperdown and Terang Mortlake defeated Portland by 51 points.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.