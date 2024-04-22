Second councillor won't seek re-election while another says he will run

A second Warrnambool City councillor has revealed she will not seek a second term in office while one has announced he will run for re-election.
With the elections looming in October, Cr Angie Paspaliaris said she would not contest the next election while Cr Richard Ziegeler said he would seek a second term.
Mayor Ben Blain and Crs Debbie Arnott, Vicki Jellie and Otha Akoch are yet to decide if they will run.
She said she hoped she had been able to act and represent the community with integrity, understanding and respect.
"Whilst it is an extremely challenging and demanding role, it has also been incredibly enjoyable, insightful and rewarding," Cr Paspaliaris said.
"The increasing and unrelenting responsibilities posed by both my private work and my young family mean I am unable to run at the 2024 local government election."
Cr Ziegeler said he planned to run again, this time in the newly created Wollaston ward.
"The people I represent still want someone to speak for them. I think I've got the capacity to do that," he said.
"I'd like to stand again if the people will have me."
Cr Ziegeler said he wanted to ensure the council was responsive to residents' concerns and the communication from council to residents was kept as good as it could be.
He said most of the issues residents raised with him related to "rates, rubbish and roads".
"They're the main things that worry people. The everyday stuff."
The next election will see Warrnambool revert back to the ward system but candidates can run in whichever ward they want no matter where they live.
Prospective candidates in the upcoming local government elections across the south-west have been urged to take part in an information session to be held in Warrnambool in June.
Warrnambool City Council, in partnership with the Municipal Association of Victoria, is hosting the Stand for Council campaign at the Lighthouse Theatre on June 27 from 6pm.
