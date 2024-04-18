Councillor reveals whether they will run again for election

At least one Warrnambool City councillor has revealed they will not be seeking re-election in October as information sessions roll out for prospective candidates.
Cr Max Taylor said he wouldn't be putting his hand up for another term in office.
Cr Taylor said he was now 75 and it was time to enjoy a bit of what life had to offer.
Cr Taylor described his time on council as a "major learning curve".
"From that point of view I enjoyed it and learnt a lot," he said.
"You don't have much of an idea prior to going in about what you're up against.
"There's always ups and down. The ups outweigh the downs."
Seeing the replacement of the Edwards Bridge in South Warrnambool come to fruition was also a highlight.
Cr Taylor said he still believed the decision to close the saleyards was the right one.
He also said the appointment of Andrew Mason as chief executive officer was a huge step in the right direction for Warrnambool.
Other councillors are yet to decide or make their decision public.
Cr Otha Akoch said he would decide his future on council in coming weeks while deputy mayor Vicki Jellie and Debbie Arnott said they hadn't yet made a decision.
Mayor Ben Blain said he would make a decision closer to the election.
Crs Richard Ziegeler and Angie Paspaliaris were contacted for comment.
Anyone looking to put their hand up to run in council elections in the south-west are encouraged to attend the Municipal Association of Victoria's Stand for Council campaign.
Warrnambool City Council, in partnership with the MAV, is hosting the information session for the entire Barwon-South West region at the Lighthouse Theatre on June 27 from 6pm.
The MAV will also provide a Citizen to Councillor Guide 2024 prospective to candidates to help them understand their roles and responsibilities as a councillor and the importance of the elected position.
Warrnambool City Council acting chief executive officer Luke Coughlan said the importance of strong local leadership could not be understated.
"For a council to be effective it needs community leaders to put their hands up and become candidates," Mr Coughlan said.
"I encourage anyone considering standing in the election later this year to come along or log into the information session and use the resources of the MAV's Stand for Council campaign."
MAV chief executive officer Kelly Grisby said the MAV Stand for Council campaign was designed to encourage and support a diverse range of candidates from across the Victorian community including First Nations, and new and emerging communities.
"If you are thinking of nominating for council as a candidate, these sessions and resources will help you to further consider the broad responsibilities of a councillor, the wide range of issues you will be required to make decisions about and the time commitment," Ms Grigsby said.
For more information on the MAV Stand for Council campaign go to https://www.mav.asn.au/stand-for-council-2024
