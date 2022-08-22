It's been half a century since Max Taylor starting working at his iconic Liebig Street store but for him it has always been more than a job - it's family.
Four generations of Taylors have owned and operated the clothing store since Max's grandfather, Harry, opened the doors in 1932.
Harry had come to Warrnambool from Prahran in Melbourne and initially called the shop Prahran Cash Stores until he changed it to Harry Taylor's Men's and Boyswear.
When Max's grandfather wanted to step away from the business in 1954 he first offered it to long-time employee Harry Bosse.
"My father got offered the business as a second choice but he didn't have any money to buy it," Max said.
But with the financial help of his in-laws, Max's father, Don, left his job with the Commonwealth Bank to take over the store.
Running a clothing store was not what Don had envisaged for his career. He had actually wanted to study to be a doctor after becoming dux of Warrnambool High School but his father instead told him to "go out and earn a wage". The runner-up dux that same year did go on to become a well-known doctor in Warrnambool.
Max followed in his father's footsteps and left his own job working for the ANZ Bank 50 years ago to go into partnership with his father in the family store.
He gets teary just talking about his dad who he proudly calls his hero. "My father never mentioned the war but he is my hero," he said. "These guys who went to war and put their lives on edge every day for years.
"Even though the business was handed to me on a silver platter I've worked hard. I was never going to let them down."
On Saturday night he celebrated his 50-year milestone with about 60 people in what he calls "the number one cellar" under the store.
In the "number two cellar" is where he keeps his father's war memorabilia who was in the airforce during World War II. "He went off to Canada and trained as a wireless operator and air gunner and went to England and became part of a Wellington squadron," Max said.
Don was away for four years during the war in which he flew air support for the Rats of Tobruk at the battle of El Alamein.
In the early 1990s, Max lost his first wife to cancer and then his mother became ill and needed a triple bypass.
"My father wasn't well but he didn't tell anybody, he just wanted my mother to get well. She came home from Melbourne just before Christmas, and when she came home he finally went to the doctor," Max said.
But the doctor's words were "go home and enjoy Christmas, it will be your last one". "He died in three weeks, a couple of days after Christmas," Max said.
Don was just 72, a year younger than Max is now. Despite being past the official retirement age, Max said he had no plans to stop working and hoped to still be working for the 100th anniversary in 2032.
"While I still enjoy coming to work I will continue working. It's more than just a job. There is a lot of background history there and a lot of sentimental feeling," he said.
History has left behind visual reminders of a bygone era. In its early days, the store stocked not just men's and boyswear but also made high school jumpers.
"We had our own knitting machine. You can still see oil across the floorboards there where we'd knit our own school jumpers," Mr Taylor said. "So quite a bit of history."
In the 50 years Max has been there, the store has had four name changes. In the '80s it became Taylor's Colonial during a time when they were big stockists of RM Williams and Levi Jeans. In the 1990s, it became Taylor's Fashion Surfwear and in 2002 changed to Taylors Surfodessy.
"I've always believed that 'when one door shuts another one opens' in as much as the Warrnambool Co-op affected us very badly," Max said. As sales of brands like Yakka dried up, surfwear started to take off.
"We had Rip Curl and Quicksilver since the early days and I used to go to Torquay and buy off the two founders of Quicksilver. Quicksilver was only a small company then," he said.
Max has seen major changes during his time at the store but the ones that stand out the most are the demise of Friday night trading - which has been replaced by all-weekend trading - and the other was moving from hand-written dockets to computers.
In 2010, Max bought out his brother's share of the business and his son Chris came in. "He is fourth generation," he said.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
