The Standard

Half a century of memories for Max Taylor in Warrnambool CBD business

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated August 22 2022 - 8:12am, first published 6:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Max Taylor is celebrating 50 years at his Liebig Street business.
Milestone: Max Taylor is celebrating 50 years at his popular Liebig Street store and he has no plans to retire from working at the shop which is full of family memories.

It's been half a century since Max Taylor starting working at his iconic Liebig Street store but for him it has always been more than a job - it's family.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.