The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Not ideal': Council bid to carve its own electoral boundaries rejected

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated February 16 2024 - 5:29pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Not ideal': Council bid to carve its own electoral boundaries rejected
'Not ideal': Council bid to carve its own electoral boundaries rejected

An attempt by Warrnambool City Council to carve up its own boundaries into wards for the next local government elections has been rejected.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.