The planned overhaul of Warrnambool's next council elections has been labelled a "backwards step" but others say the returning wards should never have been taken away to start with.
There have been 11 public submissions to the proposal with many taking issue with the way the city has been divided up, particularly from those areas that have strong community associations.
Deputy mayor Max Taylor has also made two submissions after airing concerns last week about the way South Warrnambool was "cut in half".
Submissions to the proposed ward system change closed last week with an online public hearing to be held on Wednesday, August 2.
The VEC has proposed three options to divide up the city into wards but Warrnambool City Council came up with its own fourth option in its submission to the Victorian Electoral Commission who is conducting the review.
South Warrnambool Community Association members Phil and Lynne Carter both made submissions requesting the commission consider the work done by groups like theirs to build a sense of identity and community when deciding where the ward boundaries would go.
Mrs Carter said some of the proposals split South Warrnambool into different wards.
"...it may be more logical to keep South Warrnambool and Merrivale in the same ward more so than having south linked with East Warrnambool," she said.
Dorothy Graver's submission took issue with the move back to a council ward system.
"With wards you have to vote for one candidate but you man not think any of them are worth a vote but there are candidates in another ward that you would prefer but cannot vote for," she said. "It's a backwards step."
But Judith Williams said the reintroduction of the ward elections would give ratepayers a chosen voice and a go-to person.
"This should never have changed," she said.
"Preferential voting should not exist in local government elections."
She said many independent candidates with no personal agendas had lost a seat on council due to preferences.
"We are voting for a person not a party," she said.
Warrnambool Ratepayers' Association president Joan Kelson said the group supported having just seven councillors.
"We understand this will have to be reviewed when Warrnambool reaches the threshold population as it continues to grow into the future," she said.
The number of councillors would likely increase from seven to nine when the city grows.
Robert Dart said the change back to wards would allow neighbourhoods beyond the centre of town such as Allansford, Woodford, Dennington, Merrivale and South Warrnambool to be more accurately represented on council.
He said some of the names chosen did not easily connect with the proposed ward boundaries. He also suggested the foreshore and CBD be put in the same ward.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
